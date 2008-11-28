Fizz Saver is Like a Beer Tap...but for Soda Bottles

For those of you who have an unhealthy obsession with bar style beer taps, but also want to avoid becoming a functional alcoholic, you might want to check out the Fizz Saver. Basically, you screw the Fizz Saver onto your 2-litre bottle of soda, place the base on a flat surface, and voila—you get a soda dispenser. And as the name implies, it also keeps your soda from going flat (apparently). Since there's no explanation as to how it keeps your drinks carbonated, I'll reserve judgement as to how effective/not effective the Fizz Saver is. But hey, it looks cool. [Get Organized via 7 Gadgets via Craziest Gadgets]