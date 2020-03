The geniuses at Pixar have a new movie due out next summer called Up, and the first full trailer for it just hit the web. It's about a 78-year-old man named Carl Fredricksen who travels the world via his house and a bunch of balloons. It's a definite change of pace from Pixar's past movies, and I can't say I get too jazzed up watching the trailer, but as their track record is pretty damn good I think I'll give them the benefit of the doubt on this.

