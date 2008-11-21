Fiio's E5 Headphone Amp Steals iPod Shuffle Form Factor

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

This little headphone amplifier unit from Fiio is a pretty much exactly the same shape as an iPod shuffle, presumably so you can clip it to a lapel or bag strap for convenience while it's in use. It'll push out 150mW of audio power into 16-ohm headphones, with a USB-rechargable lithium battery that's good for about 20 hours, and it weighs a mere 26g. There's no release date info yet, though there's an expectation that it's price may be around $US20, which may interest those of you with portable audio amp requirements. [GenerationMP3 via OhGizmo]

