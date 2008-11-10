FEMA Firefighters Manual Covers UFO Attacks, Crashes

This video shows how FEMA not only deals with credible threats as hurricanes and terrorist attacks, but also with credible threats like alien attacks and UFO crashes: They have an entire chapter dedicated to this topic in their firefighters manual. Great. As if it wasn't enough with the UK government revealing aeroplane encounters with UFOs and Hubble discovering unidentified objects in Space to fuel my absolutely cuckoo, sculpt-giant-mountains-out-of-mash-potatoes, I-hope aliens-are-two-metre-tall-buxom-blue-amazons, I-want-to-ride-a-warp-capable-spaceship fantasies. [io9]