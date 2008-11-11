Febot Concept Recharges AA Batteries With Wind Power

Even though I haven't bought AA batteries in quite some time now (USBCells still power my Wiimotes, the only things in the house that aren't Li-ion powered it seems), this concept for a quick and easy re-charger for AA cells is nice looking. Like a torpedo's nose, the Febot (Fembot?), a design by Ji-yun Kim, Soon-young Yang and Hwan-ju Jeon out of Korea catches a breeze when suction-mounted to a window, which it uses to top-off a single AA inside. [Yanko Design]