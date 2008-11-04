FastMac iV Triples the Battery Life of the iPhone 3G

FastMac has unveiled their second generation iV battery pack for the iPhone 3G, and it promises to deliver up to 24 hours of talk time, 750 hours (31 days) of standby, 20+ hours of video and almost 72 hours of audio playback time. Depending on your settings, we are talking triple or even quadruple the available power here. It looks a little bulkier than Mophie's Juice Pack, but the extra battery life and added touches like a built-in LED flash/flashlight and a second USB port to charge additional gadgets definitely makes it the more attractive option on paper (a hands-on will be coming up shortly to put this to the test). Plus, it is priced less than the Juice Pack at $US80.

