Falcon Northwest Mach V: Fastest PC Yet Runs Crysis at 60FPS

According to Cnet test labs, the Falcon Northwest Mach V is the fastest PC on the planet, beating the Alienware Area-51 ALX. How fast you ask? How about being the first PC ever to hit 60 frames per second running Crysis on the highest graphics preset? Yes. That fast.

Cnet says that the Falcon Northwest Mach V has the latest and bestest combination of components there is, which is what makes it the fastest thing on chips:

• 3.79GHz Intel Core i7 965 Extreme Edition.

• An Intel X58 chipset.

• 12GB of 1,066MHz DDR3 SDRAM.

• 2 x 1GB ATI Radeon HD 4870 X2

• 1TB 7,200RPM Hitachi hard drive.

• 80GB Intel X-25M solid-state drive.

All this comes at a pretty hefty $US8,028 price tag, including the Ferrari red paint job, which is a $US500 option. Unfortunately, the automotive-class red paint job reportedly helps you get at least three extra frames per second in Crysis. Fortunately, there's a potential DIY fix to save those $US500: Apply a few adhesive flames to the chassis, and Bob's your uncle. [Cnet]