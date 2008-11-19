Fake-Weapon Suitcases May Not Be Your Friend at Airports

From designers Pinkwolf, each of these cases has a life-size weapon shaped cunningly into the material of its lid: There's a knife, an axe, and a revolver. Now as far as we can see they're just plastic shapes, and an integrated part of each case. But considering the incredible kerfuffle that crazy application of regulations can cause nowadays at airports, to use these faux-weapon suitcases for real you'd have to be either brave, dumb, freakishly lucky or a wonderful melting-pot combo of all three. [Pinkwolf via Makezine]