Eye-Fi Anniversary Edition, 4GB Card for $US100

There's really nothing wrong with the semi-perfect Eye-Fi, other than maybe that we could use more than a piddly 2GB of SD storage when we're away from our Wi-Fi network. To celebrate keeping the doors open for a year, Eye-Fi has announced the Eye-Fi Anniversary Edition card. It's a limited edition version of their classic Eye-Fi, doubled in size (features like geotagging can be purchased at an additional cost). You can pick up the Anniversary Edition at Costco for $US100 or on their site for $US130. We'll let you decide if that Costco card is worth it or not. [Eye-Fi]