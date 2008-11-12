How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Eye-Fi Anniversary Edition, 4GB Card for $US100

There's really nothing wrong with the semi-perfect Eye-Fi, other than maybe that we could use more than a piddly 2GB of SD storage when we're away from our Wi-Fi network. To celebrate keeping the doors open for a year, Eye-Fi has announced the Eye-Fi Anniversary Edition card. It's a limited edition version of their classic Eye-Fi, doubled in size (features like geotagging can be purchased at an additional cost). You can pick up the Anniversary Edition at Costco for $US100 or on their site for $US130. We'll let you decide if that Costco card is worth it or not. [Eye-Fi]

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles