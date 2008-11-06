Extreme FFS Sandisk SSDs Write 100x Faster Than Regular Ones

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Solid-state drives already enjoy speedier read and write speeds than their hard disk counterparts, but SanDisk is promising technology that can make them a hundred times faster. The company's new flash file system, called ExtremeFFS, uses a page-based method that writes and alters data positions based on an algorithm that detects where it would be the most efficient.

ExtremeFFS should also dramatically improve reliability as well, since it'll reduce the drive's tendency to write in the same physical spaces too much, wearing out some flash cells while others don't get used at all. Though no products with the ExtremeFFS technology have been announced, SanDisk says it expects to ship the first ones sometime next year. [Electronista]

