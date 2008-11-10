Etch-A-Sketch Mod Adds Memory, Ability to Reproduce Your Art

Rakesh Reddy's Remember-it-All mod brings Etch-a-Sketch nearly up to the 21st Century, by adding a memory and stepper motors to the toy. It ends up being a tad like the Etch-a-Sketch clock, but niftily when you switch it into record mode it copies your every move into memory. Throw a switch and your crappy straight-line art is recreated in front of your eyes. I say nearly 21st Century, 'cause a truly modern mod would automagically create the art for you, but this is still fun, and you can DIY it by following Rakesh's instructions. [DesignNews via MAKE]