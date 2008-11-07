EOps i24R3 Wireless Gesture-Control iPhone Speaker is Quite Beautiful, Actually

Just unveiled at Tokyo Designer's Week, EOps i24R3 is probably the best-looking speaker system for the iPod/iPhone I think I've seen. Plus it's jammed-full of wirelessness, so the iPod-dock, woofer-equipped base station is paired with two or more (up to eight) remote stereo speakers. And in the true spirit of iPhoneness it's gesture controlled— touch-free gestures too: you just wiggle your hand in front of the base station and control volume and equalizer functions.

The satellite speakers are gesture-controlled too... which inescapably brings to mind a passage from the Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy about motion-control, which saves "a lot of muscular expenditure of course, but meant that you had to sit infuriatingly still if you wanted to keep listening to the same" thing.