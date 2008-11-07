Entrench Gender Norms While Breaking Them With Pink Guitar Hero Controllers

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

As a chick who's incredibly into both gaming and tech stuff, one of my biggest pet peeves EVER is the pinkification of girl stuff. Want to make me automatically hate something? Make it a shade of dusted coral. So despite these Aly & AJ-designed Rock Band and Guitar Hero-compatible controllers being in somewhat interesting shapes and relatively stylish (if you're 16) patterns... my first reaction is to want to puke all over them. Still, just because I can't stand pink doesn't mean there aren't gamer girls out there who actually do like the whole cutesy-wootsey ultra-femme look—if you know one, you can pick up one of these for $US70 at Daisy Rock Girl Guitars. Oh god, just the name of that store makes me nauseous. [Daisy Rock via Popgadget]

