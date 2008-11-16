How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Enable Four-Finger Gestures on Original MacBook Air with Dangerous Scary Hack

Macrumors forum member michaelb, in a fit of jealousy over his ladyfriend's new unibody MacBook, decided to try to trick his last-gen MacBook Air into recognising four-finger gestures. He installed the updated 10.5.5 system from the new MacBook onto his Air, and then through some tricky manipulation of the kernel extension, managed to get the flashy four-finger gestures working. This is like the invention of sliced bread times infinity.

He can use Exposé and Application Switcher just like the newer models, and suspects all later-model MacBooks could also work. Macrumors warns that this is absolutely not recommended for the casual user, and could have awful results you and I can't even guess at, but it's definitely an impressive trick. Makes you wonder why Apple couldn't have just updated all of the older machines via a firmware upgrade, doesn't it? [Macrumors]

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles