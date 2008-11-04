I spent a large amount of high school playing Dope Wars on my TI-83+. I don't think I was the only one. News, then, that a super-shiny interpretation of the game is being developed on the iPhone, called Drug Lords fires up in me a little flame of nostalgia. If only my TI calc had GPS capabilities to show me the scores of nearby players and calibrate my coke prices to the local market value! [Pocket Gamer via Kotaku]