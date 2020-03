In a move that's like product convergence from the other direction, Ematic's taken a normal low-end MP3 player and...um...bolted in a digital camera. It's got a 2-megapixel sensor, 2.4-inch colour screen and can even record video. There's 4GB of internal memory, which you can share with MP3s, video files and your own recordings, and it's got a microSD slot for expansion. And if all that seems bizarrely much for a small gadget like that, you'll love it's price: $US60. [ShinyShiny]