Electronic Wristlet Helps You Nag Your Children From Afar

With all of the dangers lurking out there these days, you probably shouldn't let your toddler out of your sight for any length of time. However, should they escape your clutches this electronic wristlet concept could deliver text and graphic symbol messages to the child via a solar-powered display. My thought on this is that if your child is old enough to read the display then he is probably old enough for one of the many kid-oriented mobile phones on the market. Perhaps it would be better utilised as a friendship bracelet for the 21st century—something that combines the benefits of text messaging with the benefits of wearing tacky accessories. [Yanko Design]

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

