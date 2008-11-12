Electronic Wristlet Helps You Nag Your Children From Afar

With all of the dangers lurking out there these days, you probably shouldn't let your toddler out of your sight for any length of time. However, should they escape your clutches this electronic wristlet concept could deliver text and graphic symbol messages to the child via a solar-powered display. My thought on this is that if your child is old enough to read the display then he is probably old enough for one of the many kid-oriented mobile phones on the market. Perhaps it would be better utilised as a friendship bracelet for the 21st century—something that combines the benefits of text messaging with the benefits of wearing tacky accessories. [Yanko Design]