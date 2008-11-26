Eco-Friendly 360 Paper Bottle Concept Makes Tetra Paks Look So '60s

I tend to avoid bottled water—my tap-water's fine and way cheaper—but since millions don't think the same, this concept from designers Brand Image would be a way to reduce the eco-impact of all those nasty plastic bottles. The 360 is a paper bottle, molded from 100% recyclable, food-safe paper, and its simplicity makes even the venerable cardboard Tetra Pak drinks carton look outdated. These things are almost "printed-out," they stack, are re-sealable, and look fab. These ought to be real, and when they are I hope they get the texture of the "lip" right: you don't want fuzzy cardboardiness there. [Core77]