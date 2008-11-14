EA Sports Active Brings Western-Style Fitness to Wii Fit Fans

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

EA is going after a piece of the Wii Fit pie with a new product dubbed "EA Sports Active." However, EA intends to differentiate it's product from Wii Fit by delivering a more Westernised exercise experience. Instead of a balance board, Sports Active utilises the nunchuck controller inserted into a leg strap to track lower body movements and a resistance band for upper body strength training. The package also includes a 20 sport software package, calorie counter, virtual personal trainer, customisable workouts and a 30-day weight loss program.

As a whole, I feel that EA Sports Active would give users a more well-rounded workout than Wii Fit, but the fact that it is designed to work in tandem with the balance board makes it that much more effective. The EA package will set you back another $US60 when it is released next Spring—but even combined with Wii-Fit you are still spending less than most gym memberships—plus it is more convenient and, most likely, more fun. [Gamespot via Kotaku]

