Dutch Use 4.3 Million Dominoes To Shatter All Domino-Related Records

Dominoes, always a favourite elemental for Rube Goldberg-ian device chain reactions, are unsurprisingly the name of the game at last week's Domino Day in Leeuwarden, the Netherlands. That is where Robin Paul Weijers (Mr. Domino!) and his helpers (including Dutch girls suspended on harnesses above the action like Tom Cruise stealing a NOC list) rigged up 4.5 million dominoes and then set them a-falling, artfully rendering Che Guevara, a Sarlacc pit, a Saturn V liftoff and subsequent Apollo re-entry, and oh so much more in tumbling plastic. The list of records broken is impressive.

1. Longest domino spiral (200 m)

2. Highest domino climb (12 m)

3. Smallest domino stone (7 mm)

4. Largest domino stone (4.8 m)

5. Longest domino wall (16 m)

6. Largest domino structure (25,000 stone)

7. Fastest topple of 30 metres of domino stone (4.21 sec, time by Churandy Martina: 3.81 sec)

8. Largest number of domino stone resting on a single domino (727 stones)

9. Largest rectangular level domino field (1 million stones)

[Neatorama]