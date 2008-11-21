Drive Your Computer With A Car Mouse

If you're one of those people who really loves their car, or even just loves cars in general, you'll probably get a big kick out of this car-shaped mouse. Available in a range of different makes and models, the optical mouse comes with a USB dongle for wireless connection to your PC or Mac and has an 800-dpi resolution. The bonnet acts as a left and right mouse button with a subtle scroll wheel in the centre. We've got one we're about to take for a test drive (groan) and we'll let you know how it handles next week, but if you can't wait that long you can pick one up for yourself for $70.

