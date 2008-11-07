Dreams DJ Speaker Is Really Just a Fake Turntable for Tiny People

I long for the days of pops and hisses and scratches of turntables and analogue sound. Nah, I lied. I'm too lazy for vinyl, unless we are talking about vinyl bras. And while most of you probably haven't ever seen a long play, if you want to buy yet another piece of craptabolous plastic that says you once wanted to be a DJ and live in Ibiza raving all day, the Dreams DJ Speaker has to be yours. Because nothing says "I'm a Cool DJ" better than a tiny $US45.99 speaker shaped like a turntable, specially one with a built-in battery which can be recharged using the USB port. David Guetta will be proud. [Audio Cubes via Random Good Stuff]