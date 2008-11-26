Dreamcast PC Is Like a Teddy Bear Restuffed with Faeces

Tokyo PC shop Tsukumo built this custom Dreamcast computer. Its innards gutted, the system was "upgraded" with a new motherboard, Blu-ray drive, HDMI, and 160GB hard drive. The controller ports were swapped out for USB inputs and mega-sized fan was added to the bottom. Added up, these changes represent $US1000 in hardware modifications. You can't see much of a difference here, but check out the flipside shots:





So what's the catch? Oh, right. It can't play freaking Dreamcast games any more. Impress via Kotaku]