Dozen Egg Lamp is Part of an Illuminating Breakfast

A bowl of Froot Loops and and a couple of eggs sounds like a delicious part of a balanced breakfast to me, but in this case both may be a little hard to swallow. Like the Froot Loop lamp, Ukrainian designer Igor Pinigin's "Egg Light" takes an everyday foodstuff and transforms it into a functional work of art. The design is only a concept (and it will probably stay that way), but I think it would be particularly interesting if each egg could be removed and used as a portable light source. [Behance via Designcollector via Toxel via TechEBlog]