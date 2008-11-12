Don't Support Illicit Christmas Light Cartels

The next time some tough guy on the street tries to pressure you into buying cheap Christmas bulbs JUST SAY NO! Apparently, the market for counterfeit holiday decorations is increasing at an alarming pace—and these lights can pose serious safety hazards. They may try and sucker you in by saying things like "this is the real deal" and "come on man, don't you want your house to look like the Grizwold's for only $US5?" But be warned—this lifestyle isn't "cool" or "glamorous."

Do you want a nasty shock or a tree fire? Well do ya? Hell no you don't. So, watch out for "surprisingly low prices, unusual labelling or certification marks and a lack of sales tax on a receipt since counterfeiters generally don't report their sales. Consumers should also be aware of street vendors and unauthorised dealers." If this message scared only one of you straight, then I (and the National Electrical Contractors Association) have done our job.