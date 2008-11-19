DIY Coffee Cup Speakers Crank Out Grande Sound

Don't get me wrong, the CupSpeakers were interesting, but if you are looking for a cup-based speaker solution that is a little more tech and a little less ghetto this DIY project should fit the bill. Using a couple of grande-sized coffee cups and a TDA1552Q amplifier chip, you should be able to construct a pair of coffee-themed speakers that can actually crank out some sound. The project page is in Japanese, but the basic translation and the schematic should give you enough information to make a set for yourself.

