Disabled Gamer Builds Custom Whole-Body PS3 Setup

How much do we take being able to play games for granted? Disabled gamer KitsuneYume surely doesn't, seeing as he rigged a PS3 controller setup to work by using his entire body as input triggers, which allows him to hit a respectable 20 out of 25 possible PS3 controller functions. How well does it work? He was able to beat demos of Mirror's Edge, Heavenly Sword, Eternal Sonata and every other demo on the PSN. Dude, what's your address? Let's get you some retail games already as reward for having such an awesome setup. [PSN via Kotaku]