How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Disabled Gamer Builds Custom Whole-Body PS3 Setup

How much do we take being able to play games for granted? Disabled gamer KitsuneYume surely doesn't, seeing as he rigged a PS3 controller setup to work by using his entire body as input triggers, which allows him to hit a respectable 20 out of 25 possible PS3 controller functions. How well does it work? He was able to beat demos of Mirror's Edge, Heavenly Sword, Eternal Sonata and every other demo on the PSN. Dude, what's your address? Let's get you some retail games already as reward for having such an awesome setup. [PSN via Kotaku]

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles