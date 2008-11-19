Digital Thermostat Faucet Is Exercise In Minimalism

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

When I was growing up I thought all faucets were going to be like this—all digital, electronic thermostat and sleekly mysterious. Nope: 99% of faucets I use are still the old twist'n'turn and get the bath-temperature wrong variety. Perhaps it's because designs like this one from Italian makers Treemme are slightly impractical: it requires its own largeish mounting shelf, with built-in digital display. Perhaps its because I don't have the big piles of money required to have a designer bathroom. Perhaps its because with that particular sink it looks a lot like a urinal. [Trendir via Craziest Gadgets]

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

