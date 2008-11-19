Digital Thermostat Faucet Is Exercise In Minimalism

When I was growing up I thought all faucets were going to be like this—all digital, electronic thermostat and sleekly mysterious. Nope: 99% of faucets I use are still the old twist'n'turn and get the bath-temperature wrong variety. Perhaps it's because designs like this one from Italian makers Treemme are slightly impractical: it requires its own largeish mounting shelf, with built-in digital display. Perhaps its because I don't have the big piles of money required to have a designer bathroom. Perhaps its because with that particular sink it looks a lot like a urinal. [Trendir via Craziest Gadgets]