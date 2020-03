This is a 21st Century Christmas tree bauble: There's a 1.4-inch screen in there, powered by AAA batteries and 8MB of USB-accessed storage, and it's capable of showing slideshows of your pictures. Out now for around $US12 each. Which is cheap enough that you could have a bunch of them on the tree, among the innocent tinsel and candy canes, set to display the kind of photos that'd really freak out the mother-in-law when she visits. [Chinavision via 7Gadgets]