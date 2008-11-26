Dell Mini 9 Offers 3G Option for $US120 (and Hefty Subscription)

As we've been waiting for, the Dell Mini 9 is now available with an HSDPA/EDGE 3G upgrade option. Priced at $US125 ($US120 of which is refundable with a 2-year AT&T agreement starting at $US60/month), XP versions of new Mini 9s (not Mini 12s) can include the Dell Wireless 5530 HSDPA Internal Mini-card by Ericsson. We'll need a lower subscription cost before we jump on these data plan bundles just yet, but we're happy to see 3G making its way into netbooks. Maybe these things can compete with smartphones after all. [Dell]