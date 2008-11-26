As we've been waiting for, the Dell Mini 9 is now available with an HSDPA/EDGE 3G upgrade option. Priced at $US125 ($US120 of which is refundable with a 2-year AT&T agreement starting at $US60/month), XP versions of new Mini 9s (not Mini 12s) can include the Dell Wireless 5530 HSDPA Internal Mini-card by Ericsson. We'll need a lower subscription cost before we jump on these data plan bundles just yet, but we're happy to see 3G making its way into netbooks. Maybe these things can compete with smartphones after all. [Dell]
Dell Mini 9 Offers 3G Option for $US120 (and Hefty Subscription)
Trending Stories Right Now
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
The Clone Wars Gets Into A Man Versus Machine Debate, With Some Explosions
The conflict of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is, quite literally, man versus machine: droids and clones, durasteel and synthetic flesh and bone, hurled at each other at the behest of one shadowy architect. Sometimes, that means those tools of war will question that dichotomy, and that’s good. Sometimes, that means there’s just a lot of explosions. And that’s...also good.