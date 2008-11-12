Dell Launch New (Product)RED Designs For Studio Notebooks

I'm a big fan of (Product)RED. I think Bono's idea to get international companies to donate a portion of their profits on certain red-coloured products, no matter how small, to fight AIDS in Africa is brilliant. But that's the thing - the products are all red. But now that Dell has gone and released some (Product)RED laptops with special designs on them that aren't red, well it feels just like the Large Hadron Collider exploded and we're living in an alternate dimension to reality...

There are three new designs from artists Joseph Amedokpo, Siobhan Gunning and Bruce Mau under the (Product)RED banner that you can choose when you purchase either a Studio 15 or Studio 17 notebook from Dell. With each sale of one of these laptops, Dell will be donating $20 to fight AIDS in Africa.

The other two designs are below. If you were considering picking up a Dell lappy, then you should definitely consider getting a (Product)RED model - not only do they look good (even if they aren't in red), but you will be making a difference, and that's the fashionable thing to do these days, isn't it?