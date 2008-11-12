Dell Launch New (Product)RED Designs For Studio Notebooks

I'm a big fan of (Product)RED. I think Bono's idea to get international companies to donate a portion of their profits on certain red-coloured products, no matter how small, to fight AIDS in Africa is brilliant. But that's the thing - the products are all red. But now that Dell has gone and released some (Product)RED laptops with special designs on them that aren't red, well it feels just like the Large Hadron Collider exploded and we're living in an alternate dimension to reality...
There are three new designs from artists Joseph Amedokpo, Siobhan Gunning and Bruce Mau under the (Product)RED banner that you can choose when you purchase either a Studio 15 or Studio 17 notebook from Dell. With each sale of one of these laptops, Dell will be donating $20 to fight AIDS in Africa.
The other two designs are below. If you were considering picking up a Dell lappy, then you should definitely consider getting a (Product)RED model - not only do they look good (even if they aren't in red), but you will be making a difference, and that's the fashionable thing to do these days, isn't it?
ROUND ROCK, Texas, Nov. 11, 2008 -Dell continues to celebrate a season of design and discovery with the unveiling of the (PRODUCT)RED artwork for the Dell Studio ™ laptops. This artwork exemplifies the unique visions of artists passionate about fighting AIDS in Africa. Today's announcement expands on the Dell Art House offerings, and allows users to celebrate their personal style, while supporting The Global Fund's fight against AIDS.
The Dell Studio 15 starts at AU$1449 and the Dell Studio 17 starts at AU$1549 - these laptops can be personalized with (PRODUCT) RED artwork or Dell's other popular Art House designs by Mike Ming.
The News · You can now personalize your Studio laptop with original artwork by three exceptional artists: Joseph Amedokpo, Siobhan Gunning and Bruce Mau. · With each purchase of a new Studio 15 or 17 laptop with (PRODUCT)RED artwork, a $20 contribution will be made to The Global Fund from Dell- which will help fund AIDS programs in Africa. To learn more, visit www.dell.com/joinred. · Dell's (PRODUCT) RED portfolio also includes the new XPS One 24 desktop (PRODUCT) RED and the Dell V505W (PRODUCT)RED all-in-one printer as well as the XPS M1330 (PRODUCT) RED and XPS M1530 (PRODUCT)RED laptops. · Since the artwork is permanently infused into the Dell Studio laptop's display back, it is extremely durable, resists scratches and won't fade.
About the Designs and the Artists · "New World": African artist Joseph Amedokpo resides in the town of Vogan, Togo (West Africa) with his wife and five children. He supports his family through painting, using locally produced oils he blends by hand, on canvases made from recycled flour sacks. While painting, Amedokpo chats with frequent visitors and listens to a short wave radio, gaining a global perspective on peoples' failures and weakness, as well at their core strength and hope, which is reflected in his art. · "Shine Within": Award-winning artist Siobhan Gunning was born in Mombasa, East Africa and has had the opportunity to visit many of the unique locations in Africa, like the Great Rift Valley, the Serengeti Plains, the Ngoro Ngoro Crater, and even traveling up the Nile to its source. During these travels she has been privileged to observe wildlife in their native habitat and visit with tribes like the Masai and Samburu. Currently residing in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, Gunning combines her passion for Africa with her life experiences and her love of art, design and photography, creating digital collages that often result in "happy accidents" that bring her joy. · "Healing Patterns": Bruce Mau is the creative director of his self-named design firm, plus founder of the Center for Massive Change. His prolific body of works cuts across many sectors and disciplines including creating books, exhibitions, retail environments, building graphics, park designs, corporate identities to name a few. Mau was inspired by the science behind the fight against AIDS. His artwork represents the chemical bonding of the anti-retroviral (ARV) drugs that help save lives, combining the patterns with inspirational thoughts about the fight against AIDS.
Quotes "Dell continually innovates through offering unique ways for people to pursue their passions and express their individual style," said Michael Tatelman, vice president, Dell global consumer sales and marketing. "By bringing these amazing artist designs together with a meaningful cause and our technology, we create new opportunities for self-expression."
"Red is my favorite color," says Joseph Amedokpo, artist. "From red I can make so many other colors. It is very important in our traditions, too. Red is the color of blood, which is life, and our soil, which feeds us. And red is one of the main colors of many of our gods, like Mamiwata, who can heal the sick."