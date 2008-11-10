Dell Ditching Zing-Based MP3 Player Plans, Says Rumour

In July there were some strong rumours that Dell would be bringing out a Zing-based MP3 player that would be a "Zune killer": but now it looks like those plans have been canned. According to the Wall St Journal, Dell had been as close as this Autumn to making at least one Zing-device, but the prototypes are being "indefinitely" shelved. Instead Dell will turn its concentration to the software aspect of Zing, and busy itself incorporating that into its upcoming PCs as music and video management software. I'll leave it to you in the comments to work out if Dell's being sensible or not. [WSJ via Electronista]