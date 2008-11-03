Dealzmodo: Free Shipping For Brando's Groovy Gadgets

We love Brando here at the Giz, with its wonderful array of strangely useful, odd and downright weird gizmos. And though Brian didn't quite manage to meet up with its owner recently to discuss all things gadgety, Brando's still got some good news in this economically woeful time: from now until December 31, there's no shipping fee from its online store. So if your significant other is in the running for a USB-powered, aromatherapy, LED-lit, Hello Kitty'd massaging mobile phone charger as a Christmas.gift, you know where to shop. [Brando]