How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Dealzmodo: Free Shipping For Brando's Groovy Gadgets

We love Brando here at the Giz, with its wonderful array of strangely useful, odd and downright weird gizmos. And though Brian didn't quite manage to meet up with its owner recently to discuss all things gadgety, Brando's still got some good news in this economically woeful time: from now until December 31, there's no shipping fee from its online store. So if your significant other is in the running for a USB-powered, aromatherapy, LED-lit, Hello Kitty'd massaging mobile phone charger as a Christmas.gift, you know where to shop. [Brando]

Trending Stories Right Now

die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

How Humanity Could Last Forever

Our species will face no shortage of existential risks in the coming decades, whether it be from nuclear war, climate change, a bioengineered pandemic, artificial superintelligence, molecular nanotechnology, or threats we have yet to conceive. Despair, cynicism, and misanthropy will get us nowhere, and we need to start thinking of practical ways to ensure the ongoing survival of our species.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles