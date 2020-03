The Datel Lite Blue Tool looks to be the best option we've got at the moment for hacking the PSP 3000. It's essentially a smart battery that clones Sony lab equipment to put the PSP 2000 and PSP 3000 into Service Mode. From this mode, users are approaching the PSP with the access of a Sony engineer and can load old, cracked firmware that's open to run homebrew. The Datel Lite Blue Tool will be available later this month for $US30. So just how much are those SNES romz worth to you? [Maxconsole]