Datamore Porté Adds Lambo Doors to Your Hard Drive

Most hard drive enclosures aren't winning any beauty contests, but at least the Datamore Porté is putting on some lipstick, tightening the girdle and giving it her all. This USB or eSATA enclosure for SATA drives features that moving while standing still look along with a hot rear gull-wing door. Bonus shot:

Unfortunately, the Datamore Porté is a Korea-only product that's priceless at the moment. But it's best our hard drive enclosures don't have such interesting moving parts because we'd compulsively yank the drive at the wrong time and kill all of our data within a week. [akihabara news]