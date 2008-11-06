Datamancer Ergo Steampunk Keyboard Makes Writing Victorian Fanfics Slightly Less Uncomfortable

The original Datamancer Steampunk keyboard was quite steampunky in its presentation, and VERY steampunky in its price ($US1000 to $US1500). In the second round, Datamancer decided to do away with the straight edges and make the keyboard both brassy and rounded, two changes that would make any piece of hardware more...you know. It's made from an IBM Model M-15 split keyboard and is a one-off commissioned by a female client, so unless you call him up and promise him about 1000-1500 real (not steampunk) dollars, I wouldn't count on getting one this Xmas. [Datamancer via Techpin via DVICE]