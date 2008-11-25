Dark Knight Batarangs: To Match Those Hockey Pads

As we learned in the opening scene of The Dark Knight, Christian Bale wouldn't like you buying these solid stainless steel batarangs. But you know what? Christian Bale is just an actor, some guy who gets paid millions of bucks when he's on vacation between colonic cleansings. You, on the other hand, despise carrot juice diets and celebrity parties. You could actually be Batman. And at just $US9.99 for two batarangs, it's never been cheaper to get yourself killed emulating a superhero. Also, it looks like they come in a cute pouch that would be perfect for travel. [True Swords via Chip Chick]