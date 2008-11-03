Dane-Elec Tries Media and Music PMPs on For Size

Dane-Elec, known for distributing the iPhone ripoff Meizu 8 and the M6, is ready to try its hand with a few PMPs of its own. The first four players in the new line are named pretty much for what they do. There's the Music Mediatouch, for molesting music and media files with a touchscreen. Then there's the Music Touch, which is similar to the first, yet smaller. Music Pix shows off music and, well, pictures. Finally, the "music" is attached to a lanyard so you can lug your MP3s to soccer practice or something.

Here's the official details on each player, as translated by the folks at PMP Today (via French site GMP3):

The Music Mediatouch - 4.3-inch (480 × 272 pixel) touchscreen. FM tuner and TV out. Media file support: AVI, RMVB, WAV, ADPCM, MP3, WMA, WAV, APE, FLAC, JPG, GIF, BMP. Available in 4GB and 8GB versions with the 8GB going for $202.

The Music touch - 2.9-inch player (that doesn't actually have a touch screen — Jack). It has a 1.3MP camera and FM tuner, and supports RM, RMVB, AVI, FLV, MPG, Flash, DVD, MP3, WMA, WAV, ADPCM, JPG, GIF, BMP, , WAV. $161 for the non-touchscreen PMP with camera.

The Music pix - a 2.4 (320 x 240)-inch PMP with support for MP3, WMA, WAV, ADPCM, JPG, BMP, MTV. The 4GB version is $80.

The music - supports WMA and MP3 and comes in a 2GB version priced at $47.

[GMP3 via PMP Today]