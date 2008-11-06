Cute Furry Bunny USB Webcam Hides Your True Motivations

This bunny USB webcam looks just like a normal stuffed bunny at first glance (if you ignore the USB cable coming out of his ass), which is perfect for whatever clandestine recording opportunities you're setting up in front of your computer. Of course, there are much easier ways of secretly documeting things than putting a stuffed bunny on your desk or monitor, many of which our own Sean Fallon is intimately familiar with. Sixteen bones and shipping gets you this 1.3-megapixel furry creature—which actually looks more like a dog than a rabbit. [Sourcing Map via Shiny Shiny]