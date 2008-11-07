The awesome custom Metal Gear Solid PS3 created by our supremely talented modder buddy Ramon is back on eBay after its previous buyer didn't pay up, and it's just as mind-blowing as it was then: Signed by Hideo Kojima, it's painted with carbon fibre and midnight black using a digital camouflage technique and has laser-cut stainless steel marquee artwork illuminated by micro LEDs, and comes with a bunch of other rare Metal Gear, uh, gear. Bidding starts at $US300 and 15 percent of the proceeds go to Child's Play. Go bid! [eBay]
Custom Metal Gear Solid PS3 Back on eBay, Still Blows Minds for Child's Play Charity
