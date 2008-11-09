Cross-California Bullet Train CGI Videos: Fast and Animated

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

When I lived in San Francisco, there were two things people wanted to talk about: tofu corn dogs and how much Southern California sucks. Well, get ready to kiss and make up (if you're of different genders), because the California High Speed Rail Association has posted a bunch of videos of their planned 350kph electric bullet train system. More after the jump.

The High Speed Rail is expected to transport 100 million people a year and generate 230,000 permanent jobs by 2030, and if these videos are any indication, the beautiful California landscape will remain remarkably untouched for, well, at least 22 years.


Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
The conflict of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is, quite literally, man versus machine: droids and clones, durasteel and synthetic flesh and bone, hurled at each other at the behest of one shadowy architect. Sometimes, that means those tools of war will question that dichotomy, and that’s good. Sometimes, that means there’s just a lot of explosions. And that’s...also good.

