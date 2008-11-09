Cross-California Bullet Train CGI Videos: Fast and Animated

When I lived in San Francisco, there were two things people wanted to talk about: tofu corn dogs and how much Southern California sucks. Well, get ready to kiss and make up (if you're of different genders), because the California High Speed Rail Association has posted a bunch of videos of their planned 350kph electric bullet train system. More after the jump.

The High Speed Rail is expected to transport 100 million people a year and generate 230,000 permanent jobs by 2030, and if these videos are any indication, the beautiful California landscape will remain remarkably untouched for, well, at least 22 years.





