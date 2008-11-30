Crazy Guy Beats Guitar Hero 3 Using Drums

If you have ever tried to play the guitar using drumsticks, you were probably drinking the same paint thinner as I was drinking, because it's impossible. Unless you are playing with Guitar Hero III. And you have a custom midi controller designed to play as it if you were drumming. And you kick arse playing drums. But then, you would probably be the crazy guy who recorded himself in this amazing video just to show that he can a) replace Animal in The Muppets and b) beat the crap out of you playing Guitar Hero III using sticks. [College Humor — Thanks Jon B.]