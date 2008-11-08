Craigslist Armoured Truck Thief Gets Nabbed

You may recall a story a couple of months ago about a man who successfully robbed an armoured car by hiring decoys on Craigslist, then fled the scene by floating down the Skykomish River in Washington on a inner tube. It's a great heist story—straight out of the climactic scene in the Thomas Crown Affair. However, unlike Pierce Brosnan, this criminal won't be jetting off to live out the rest of his days with some insurance investigating MILF. The culprit was nabbed by police this week outside of a Target store using good old fashioned DNA evidence. It was almost the perfect crime. [SeattlePi via Wired]