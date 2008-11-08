Craigslist Armoured Truck Thief Gets Nabbed

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

You may recall a story a couple of months ago about a man who successfully robbed an armoured car by hiring decoys on Craigslist, then fled the scene by floating down the Skykomish River in Washington on a inner tube. It's a great heist story—straight out of the climactic scene in the Thomas Crown Affair. However, unlike Pierce Brosnan, this criminal won't be jetting off to live out the rest of his days with some insurance investigating MILF. The culprit was nabbed by police this week outside of a Target store using good old fashioned DNA evidence. It was almost the perfect crime. [SeattlePi via Wired]

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
The conflict of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is, quite literally, man versus machine: droids and clones, durasteel and synthetic flesh and bone, hurled at each other at the behest of one shadowy architect. Sometimes, that means those tools of war will question that dichotomy, and that’s good. Sometimes, that means there’s just a lot of explosions. And that’s...also good.

