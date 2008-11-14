Craftsman Electric Hammer Automates the Process of Us Never Building Anything

Craftsman thought they had finally cornered the lazy-arse market with their 12V, lithium-rechargeable Hammerhead Auto-Hammer, but they made one fatal mistake: We're way too unindustrious to build anything with or without electronic gizmos to back us up. Still, we can appreciate the design as this miniature jackhammer drives nails in at 35 strikes per second with a form factor that's not so different from the original hammer. But haven't we seen this idea somewhere before...namely from a certain Homer Simpson?

That man is a prophet, I tell you. A prophet! [Craftsman via Toolmonger]