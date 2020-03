Gadget-inspired songs are almost always terrible, but this, this is something else. A kind-of-spoof, kind-of-ad performed by legendary nobody Caitlen Moe, "Crackberry Love" is an unmitigated disaster. Things to watch for: a man in a BlackBerry suit, endless T-Mobile shout-outs that the company almost certainly didn't ask for, and the line "my Crack and I, we got a date." Slightly NSFW for language, and because your boss might hate it enough to just fire you out of spite. [CrackBerry]