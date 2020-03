There's just no excuse for this leather-clad Eee PC 901 mod. No excuse at all. No—not even the fine workmanship which means it's got an arguably professional-grade finish. A cow died needlessly for this, remember. Daisy, I think she was called. And it's just a tiny, crappy netbook. If you're going to mod anything into a leather-clad version we want to see a 150-inch plasma TV in shocking-pink nubuck. That would be a worthwhile use of skin. [EEEPCNews.de]