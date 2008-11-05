Countact Lens Case Keeps An Eye On Your Contact's Lifespans

A contact lens case for disposable lenses with a built-in back-lit LCD timer with customisable delay so you know when to replace your lenses. That's about all I need to say about Countact. The battery's built-in, so you can't replace it when it dies after about 3 months: but you all know you should change your case regularly no? Otherwise you'd get a nasty infection which'd mean we'd have to write Giz in BIG LETTERS so your crusty eyes could read it. A four-pack'll cost you $US34. [Product via OhGizmo via BBG]