Cops Confiscate Man's Xbox 360 Because His Car Smells Like Pot

Embedded video from CNN VideoAfter Kenyatta Hillman was pulled over for speeding, police detected the odour of marijuana and searched his car. When they couldn't find the marijuana, they decided that his stolen Xbox 360 would make a fine surrogate...except, you know, the Xbox wasn't actually stolen property.

As explained in this CNN clip, Hillman returned to the police department later with his original box and receipt, proving his ownership of the system. But the console could not be found because it had not yet been transferred to the evidence room.

We're still in the dark as to whether or not Hillman ever got his (now) stolen Xbox back. Here's hoping the authorities drew the lines of decency somewhere and left his frozen pizzas alone. [Xbox360Fanboy]