Completely Superfluous NES Controller Bike Light

Listen up, fanboy modders. There's absolutely no reason to strap an NES gamepad to your bike. None.

We get it, you love Nintendo. But it's OK. You can take a break everyone once in a while. Having fond memories of a system that launched over two decades ago doesn't mean you have to hot glue a bunch of LEDs to the crusty hardware and hook the resulting nonsensical gadget to your bike. It's like, we really, really enjoy a good steak. But we don't smear ground beef over all of our modes of transport. [Instructables via MAKE]