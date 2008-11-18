Colossus of Rhodes to be Rebuilt as Colossal Light Sculpture

The Colussus of Rhodes, one of the original Seven Wonders of the World, is going to be rebuilt as an innovative light sculpture—the "world's largest light installation" according to its architect. And it'll be even bigger than the 120-foot original, which was destroyed in an earthquake in 226BC.

The new architectural piece will be between 200 and 320 feet tall, and instead of being a recreation of the original—risking inflaming Greek public opinion on heritage issues, apparently—it'll be a building visitors can enter, covered with light effects so that it can "tell" stories throughout the day.

There's no word on whether it'll stand astride the harbour like the original is sometimes thought to have, but with planning and funding already underway it may be standing within six years, half the time the original took. [Guardian]